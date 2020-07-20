Webinar - Getty Vocabulary Program's OpenRefine reconciliation service

This webinar is scheduled for Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 15:00 UTC (convert this time to your local timezone here) and is free for DCMI members.

This webinar will be a tutorial on the Getty Vocabulary Program’s new OpenRefine reconciliation service for aligning data records to ULAN, AAT, and TGN, including matching terms, cleaning data, and grabbing URIs from the Vocabularies’ Linked Open Data. The first half of the presentation will be a general overview of how the service works and its benefits, and the second will focus on advanced techniques.

Jonathan Ward is the Senior Editor of the Getty Vocabulary Program. He has over 20 years’ experience working with thesaurus construction and terminologies for the arts and museum community. He has an MLIS from San José State University and is currently the Vice-Chair of CIDOC, ICOM’s International Committee for Documentation.





This Webinar will be hosted by ASIS&T. Registration for DCMI webinars is currently free, but you will need to use the discount code 'dcmi25' when you register. Full details, including instructions for joining the webinar.