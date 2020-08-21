Webinar - Metadata in China (in Chinese)

A Chinese-language webinar on "Metadata development in China", co-organized by Wuhan University, the DCMI Education Committee, and the Library Society of China, will be held on August 29, 9:00-11:00 Beijing time. The webinar, hosted by the School of Information Management at Wuhan University, will feature presentations by Lei Sa (National Library of China), Cuijuan Xia (Shanghai Library), Zhiqiang Wang (China National Institute of Standardization), Ruhua Huang (Library Society of China and Wuhan University, and An Lu (Wuhan University). Registration is open and free of charge to attend the live event. In the days after the event recordings of the webinar, with simultaneous translation into English and slides in both languages, will be made available on DCMI's YouTube channel.