Webinar - Wikiproject COVID-19

This webinar is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020, 15:00 UTC (convert this time to your local timezone here) and is free for DCMI members.

The Wikiproject COVID-19 is working to curate and organization information about COVID-19 on Wikidata and Wikipedia. The scale and pace of a global pandemic have highlighted issues around the consistent structuring of information, such as the scope of geographically-bound statements and the time period of outbreaks, along with challenges for quickly updating information on pages across multiple languages. The Wikiproject collaboration has created data models for relevant concepts, using ShEx entity schemas that can be validated via SPARQL queries. This webinar will introduce the Wikiproject and show examples of the data models at work.

Tiago Lubiana is a PhD candidate in bioinformatics at the University of São Paulo and curator at Mee (an information startup in São Paulo). For his PhD, he works on modeling biomedical concepts on Wikidata. At Mee, he collects data about different aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city of São Paulo. He helped to create and coordinate the collaborative effort Wikiproject COVID-19 on Wikidata, working with data modeling, integration of databases, and reuse of structured data on Wikipedia.





This Webinar will be hosted by ASIS&T. Registration for DCMI webinars is currently free, but you will need to use the discount code 'dcmi25' when you register. Full details, including instructions for joining the webinar.