DCMI Virtual 2020 Registration Is Now Open!

Registration for DCMI Virtual 2020 is now open!

DCMI Virtual will be a programme of virtual, invited and moderated sessions including keynotes, expert panel discussions, tutorials and presentations. We will make these as interactive as possible, with moderated question and answer sessions.

DCMI Virtual will run from Monday September 14th 2020 to Friday 25th September 2020.

The full programme is available here

Because of the global nature of the DCMI community, we will run each session in one of two different timeslots, designed to allow as wide an audience as possible to participate in the overall event. Because some sessions will be at inconvenient times for some delegates, those delegates who have registered for DCMI Virtual will be able to access recordings of the sessions.

