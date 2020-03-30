DCMI 2020 postponed - alternative virtual event announced

This is an important announcement regarding the DCMI 2020 International Conference on Metadata, Ottawa.

Postponing the conference

With regret, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent uncertainty and disruption which will continue for the medium term, the DCMI 2020 Organising Committee has taken the decision to postpone the DCMI 2020 International Conference on Metadata until Autumn 2021. We have now closed the Call For Participation for this year, and will write to those who had already submitted a proposal. We apologise to those of you who may have begun preparing for this, and trust that you understand that this is unavoidable.

Alternative event: DCMI Virtual

Now for some more positive news! We are planning an alternative event for September 2020. We are calling this DCMI Virtual. This will be a programme of virtual, invited, moderated sessions including presentations, tutorials, expert panel discussions and keynotes. We will do our best to make these as interactive as possible, with moderated question and answer sessions.

Our plan is to offer 2-3 hours of sessions in any one day, distributed over a 2 week period. We intend to alternate the sessions between two different time-periods to cater for people in different time-zones. All sessions will be recorded and made available to registered delegates.

Please look out for more detailed announcements and updates in the coming days and we hope you can join us in what is bound to be a stimulating Metadata Symposium!

More details to follow here

Plan for 2021

Looking further ahead - we are planning to hold the conference in Ottawa in 2021 as we had planned to do in 2020, subject to confirmation at a later date.

2019 Conference Proceedings

And finally, looking back, a reminder that the Proceedings from the DCMI 2019 International Conference on Metadata, Seoul, South Korea are available