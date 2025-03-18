Dublin Core Academy Announces BIBFRAME Part 2 Course

The Dublin Core Academy is pleased to announce the upcoming course "BIBFRAME Part 2" scheduled for May 8, 2025, from 6:00-8:00 pm UTC / 1:00-3:00 pm EST.

Course Overview

Building on foundational BIBFRAME knowledge, this advanced module focuses on practical implementation aspects of BIBFRAME in production environments. Participants will explore:

Infrastructure requirements for BIBFRAME implementation

Potential linked data resource description workflows in the library community

Critical evaluation of changes BIBFRAME brings to traditional workflows

Challenges in resource description using BIBFRAME

The course features extensive hands-on experience with BIBFRAME databases and editors, allowing participants to develop practical skills including:

Searching entities within BIBFRAME databases

Utilizing profiles in the BIBFRAME Editor

Importing data from BIBFRAME databases

Creating and editing BIBFRAME data

About the Instructor

Greta Heng serves as the Cataloging and Metadata Strategies Librarian at San Diego State University. With an M.A. in Computational Social Science and an M.S. in Library and Information Science, Heng brings specialized expertise in Linked Open Data and metadata management to the course. Her research focuses on advancing metadata practices in library environments.

Registration Information

Date: May 8, 2025

May 8, 2025 Time: 6:00-8:00 pm UTC / 1:00-3:00 pm EST

6:00-8:00 pm UTC / 1:00-3:00 pm EST Fee: $25 for DCMI & ASIST members $100 for non-members



Register for this course →

About Dublin Core Academy

The mission of the Dublin Core Academy is to provide practical and cutting-edge education on metadata strategy and implementation. The Academy aims to empower professionals and community leaders to harness the full potential of metadata in the digital age through specialized courses taught by industry experts.

For more information about upcoming courses and the Dublin Core Academy, please visit academy.dublincore.org.